

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint (S) said that it has been awarded $26.9 million in damages from Wireless Buybacks, LLC, and Wireless Buybacks Holdings, LLC. Wireless Buybacks was found liable for tortious interference stemming from a large handset trafficking scheme that involved several individuals and business entities. The Honorable Catherine C. Blake entered the judgment in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on May 22, 2018.



'While we understand there is a legitimate secondary market for devices that is beneficial to customers and to carriers, we strongly believe that customers are injured by the types of activities challenged in this case,' said Jorge Gracia, Sprint's Chief Legal Officer. 'We are very pleased with this decision and its acknowledgment of this company's wrongful conduct.'



