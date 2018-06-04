Technavio market research analysts forecast the global SerDes market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005894/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global SerDes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing investment in quantum computing as one of the key emerging trends driving the global SerDes market. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. Commercially available computers are gradually reaching the final level of their computational ability. The need for efficient systems to solve computational errors has become critical to various industries, as the amount of data keeps increasing. A quantum computer once developed at its highest potential, will be able to perform calculations that are a thousand times faster than modern supercomputers, besides consuming less electricity.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global SerDes market:

Global SerDes market: Increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises

High-performance computing systems were initially used by the aerospace and defense companies, governments, laboratories, and research centers. In order to solve highly complex tasks such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosion, determining the weather, and various other scenarios, these firms require these systems. The reducing costs of HPC systems resulted in a new client base for HPC system manufacturers, which included business and enterprises. Various firms are increasingly adopting data centers to process and manage their daily activities. The structured and unstructured data is analyzed, and the optimal decision can be made by using this data.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices, "HPC is used to streamline a business process, which includes the simplification or the elimination of unnecessary steps. This can be done by using various modern techniques, one of which is the HPC. Businesses can run complicated programs and algorithms quickly and easily. SerDes are implemented in the HPC systems to reduce the number of input and output elements. It can also transfer high-speed signals, which is not possible in wide parallel buses."

Global SerDes market segmentation

This market research report segments the global SerDes market into the following applications (automotive, communication, and consumer electronics), products (stand-alone SerDes, and SerDes IP core), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major products, the stand-alone SerDes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 83% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing product is SerDes IP core, which will account for nearly 20% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global SerDes market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 77%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to register an impressive growth of nearly 6%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005894/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com