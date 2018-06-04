Arix Bioscience to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX) ("Arix Bioscience" or "the Company"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today announces that Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, 6 June at 10:00am EDT.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

