A Hit in Financial Technology, Blockchain Future Leaders Fund

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / "Technology Innovation makes Hong Kong a great city once more," Mrs. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, proposed at the Gala dinner of the first Hong Kong Nobel Heroes Day.

The Hong Kong Nobel Heroes Day and The New Financial Forum of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area was held successfully on April 7th. The event produced greater opportunities and cooperation platforms for economic development and technology innovation in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

As the organizer, Ausvic Capital Limited invited five Nobel Prize laureates, principal officials of HKSAR government, leaders from Hong Kong science and technology fields, well-known universities, bank executives, twenty business elites from corporates holding 500 billion assets, and one hundred elite entrepreneurs holding $100 billion in assets. Blockchain experts from all over the world came together for Hong Kong introduction of innovative talents in science and technology, and talking about the future of Blockchain development.

Series of activities arranged in the Hong Kong Nobel Heroes Day

The Morning "Nobel Heroes and Youth Summit" was organized by Hong Kong United Youth Association (HKUYA). Dr. Aaron J. Ciechanover, 2004 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry; Sir Tim Hunt, 2001 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology; and six other Guests engaged in a dialogue with Hong Kong youth on the topics: The Interrelationship of China and The World, Developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong Youth Dance with National Development. The Summit aims at exploring China's future development, meanwhile commemorating China Reform and Opening-up for 40 years.

The New Financial Forum of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area was organized at the afternoon by Ausvic Capital Limited. In the New Financial Forum, Finn E. Kydland, the winner of the 2004 Nobel Economics Prize, gave an opening keynote speech. In the speech, Finn E. Kydland pointed out that Chinese entrepreneurs needed a more opening environment to better fulfill their business ideas, and that such changes was going. As an important financial center in the world, Hong Kong's unique geographical advantages and development stage could accelerate the development of financial technology better.

Roger Ver, known as "Bitcoin Jesus," emphasized in his speech that people tend to get entangled in decentralization and ignore practical issues. Due to the disadvantages of low transaction rates, high transaction fees, and limited computing power, Bitcoin's practicality is declining. On the other hand, Bitcoin cash is more widely accepted by enterprises because of its low transaction fee and fast transaction speed, becoming a truly "digital currency." We should see the advantages of Bitcoin cash, and jointly create a strong, trusted network for Bitcoin cash.

Dr. Hu Zhanghong, chairman and president of CCB International, stressed that the success of the blockchain is not based on speculation. It is necessary to focus on the underlying development, embrace supervision, and be more open and transparent.

Founder of Ausvic Capital Limited, Mr. Chen Ping pointed out in his speech that the future world is a smart world. Technologies such as blockchain, Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence would build a new generation of internet-based value. Blockchain technology would promote efficiency and reduce the cost of enterprises. Mr. Chen was very optimistic on the development of blockchain technology.

Mr. Zhang Junyong, Member of National People's Congress of Hong Kong District and the Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Association, expressed that under the promotion of the construction of The Belt and Road and the Greater Bay Area Strategy, he hoped that Hong Kong would formulate a global standard for blockchain technology. Hong Kong's comprehensive cooperation with Nobel laureates and global high-level talents would attract more innovators and lead the innovation in blockchain.

During the Forum, representatives from all fields delivered speeches and participated in discussions, including Zaki Manian, founder of Skuchain; Tom Ding, founder of String Labs; Mr. Lin Tengjun, representative of the National People's Congress and chairman of the Board of Directors of Sunshine Holdings; Mr. Li Shan, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of the Hong Kong SAR and CEO of Silk Road Finance; Prof. Dawn Song from the University of Berkeley; Prof. Xiao Geng, from the University of Hong Kong; and Prof. Zhang Junsen from the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Jack Liu, president of Circle Asia; Jolin Li and Brent Xu; the responsible persons from Consensys Asia; Will Martino, founder of Kadena, and its chief engineer Monica Quaintance; Lin Xiahong, founder of Bodhi; Trent McConaghy, founder of Ocean Protocol; and Alex Xu, operation director of 0x. They discussed and shared ideas in detail regarding topics such as the underlying technology of the blockchain, application scenarios, regulation policy, and future investment opportunities.

The Establishment of Blockchain Future Leaders Fund

In the New Financial Forum inspiring move, the Blockchain Future Leaders Fund announced its establishment, initiated by Mr. Chen Ping, founder of Ausvic Capital Limited. The founders and Executives of Council included Roger Ver, Jeremy Allaire, Tom Ding, Zaki Manian, and Amino Capital from Silicon Valley.

Blockchain Future Leaders Fund upholds the core ideals of fairness, impartiality, and objectivity. It aims to reward these outstanding talents who have made significant contributions to the development of the blockchain industry. Each year, it will recognize heroes from all over the world, screening blockchain future leaders and awarding the winners with cryptocurrency. Blockchain Future Leaders Fund will establish a blockchain research center with one or two world-renowned universities and publish a high-standard blockchain industry report at the annual conference.

In 2018, three winners were finally selected by Blockchain Future Leaders Fund. Each of the following winners was awarded 20 Bitcoin cash: 1. Paul Sztorc, founder of Hivemind and Drivechain; 2. Will Warren, co-founder and CEO of OX; and 3. Sean Bowe, Zcash engineer. Blockchain Future Leaders Fund honored the three winners and encouraged them to make new contributions to the blockchain industry.

We learned that the selection plan of 2019 Blockchain Future Leaders Project is still under preparation. It is expected that global selections and roadshows will be launched in January next year. The main countries and cities in consideration include Hong Kong, China; Tokyo, Japan; San Francisco, CA; Munich, Germany; and more. Blockchain Future Leader nominated awards will consist of: 1. Cryptography, Architecture, and Distributed Technology Awards; 2. Blockchain Consensus Mechanism & Economic System Design Award; and 3. Blockchain Application and Community Collaboration Awards.

Blockchain Future Leader Fund adopted an internal recommendation system for adding new members of the board. The accession of new members requires unanimous consent from all the existing members. The first award fund is donated by the members of the board. It will receive donations in the future, and the Fund's operations will be operated by the earnings obtained from the investment of the donations. The Fund plans to carry out a global screening every year. The Fund appoints one or more world-class famous scientific research institutions or universities to undertake the job of nominating and selecting potential award recipients, referring to the selection mechanism of the Nobel Prize. The result of the selection would be finalized by the Standing Council of the Fund. During the selection conference, a closed door meeting of the members of council will be held to review the Fund's annual work, future developing direction of the industry, and decision-making on critical issues.

In 2018, the Blockchain Future Leader selection board conducted a fierce discussion on the award setting, award category, number of winners, and reward methods for nearly seven hours. After continuous communications, debates, and trade-offs, 11 candidates were listed, three of which were finally selected by vote.

"Nobel Heroes DayHong Kong Summit Dinner" was organized by Hong Kong Society of Economists and Lindau Nobel Prize Winners Conference, co-organized by Hua Jing Society and Ausvic Capital Limited. At the Gala Dinner, we were very honored to have invited Mrs. Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and representatives of senior political officials to participate in our event. In addition, we also invited five Nobel Laureates, and they were Dr. Aaron J. Ciechanover, 2004 Nobel Prize Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Finn E. Kydland, 2004 Nobel Prize Laureate in Economics; Sir James Mirrlees, 1996 Nobel Prize Laureate in Economics; Sir Tim Hunt, 2001 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology; José Manuel Ramos- Horta, 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner and former President of East Timor. During the dinner, Mrs. Carrie Lam gave a warmly welcomed speech. And Nobel Laureates engaged in two key topics: When Dragon Meets Heroes: East-Meets-West on Innovation Discussion; Unleash Your Superpower: Be the Next World Changer. The Gala Dinner ended in a happy and relaxed atmosphere.

As the organizer of the event, Mr. Chen Ping, founder of Ausvic Capital Limited and the initiator of the Blockchain Future Leaders Fund, expressed in an interview with reporters that the purpose of this event was to attract more entrepreneurs to understand more about blockchain and hoped that blockchain technology could save costs and improve efficiency for enterprises. He hoped that leaders from all fields would be more competitive in the world arena through the application of blockchain technology. This was a grand event for corporate and blockchain experts. It was a completely novel blockchain technology conference which aimed to help those in business. This event was successfully held, and Mr. Chen hopes to hold the event annually in Hong Kong. He hopes that the "Hong Kong Nobel Heroes Day" would become another landmark event in China following the Wuzhen Internet Conference and the Boao Forum for Asia.

Mr. Chen Ping expected further the "Hong Kong Nobel Heroes Day Forum" to become a long-term cooperation platform for Nobel laureates in Hong Kong and to provide a better platform for economic development and technological innovation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and China. Mr. Chen also hoped that the Blockchain Future Leader Fund would serve the development of a better global economy, serve the world's peace, and promote the evolution of blockchain technology. He believed that in three years or so, the Blockchain Future Leader Fund would become an influencer and voice of authority in the global blockchain industry.

