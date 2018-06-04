Eze Castle Integration Announces Significant Investment by H.I.G. Capital

BOSTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eze Castle Integration ("ECI"), a leading managed service provider to the financial industry, today announced a significant investment by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with more than $25 billion of equity capital under management. The investment will allow Eze Castle Integration to capitalize on the vast market opportunities present globally for its services and support execution of the company's long-term growth strategy.

Founded in 1995, Eze Castle Integration has more 650 clients and offices across the United States, United Kingdom and Asia. The company has built a reputation as the undisputed leader in managed services and cloud solutions for the financial industry based on its commitment to solution innovation and client service. This reputation for excellence is also driving demand for Eze Services across other industry verticals.

"ECI's global white glove service and its highly scalable and secure cloud infrastructure and platform create a differentiated end-to-end solution that is indispensable for its clients' daily operations," said Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director at H.I.G. "We look forward to working with the management team, supporting the rapid adoption of new products including the Eze Hybrid Cloud, and accelerating the company's growth within its existing as well as new end markets."

"Eze Castle Integration is at an exciting time in its evolution as the market demand for the company's managed services is at an all-time high across the entire financial sector and beyond," said John Cahaly, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "The investment by H.I.G. will support the company's next phase of product innovation, continued global expansion and increased sales execution and reach."

Eze Castle Integration's recent milestones include:

The launch and rapid growth of the Eze Hybrid Cloud platform, which combines the security and control of a private cloud platform with the application flexibility of the Microsoft Cloud;

Market segment expansion aligned with maintaining the company's stronghold in the financial sector while growing its client base across other vertical markets; and

Receiving award recognition by 15 publications in 2018 year-to-date.

KPMG Corporate Finance, LLC acted as advisors to Eze Castle Integration, Inc. on this transaction.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 650 clients worldwide. The company's products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with more than $25 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Press contact:

Mary Beth Hamilton

Eze Castle Integration

617-217-3338

mhamilton@eci.com