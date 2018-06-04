Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'System-on-Chip Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of system-on-chip and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical components category analyze the market from both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the pricing models to help them achieve cost-savings.

"Engaging with the suppliers who invest in suitable semiconductor chip size is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, suppliers who have the ability to offer a considerable progress in terms of technology development are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Bhuvaneshwari.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for System-on-Chip.

The growing demand from the end-user segments

The advent of sophisticated ADAS systems

The consistent demand from the medical devices sector

Report scope snapshot: System-on-Chip category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

