EXAS Stock: Technicals Are in Bullish AlignmentTrade wars, financial crisis, terrorism, and tensions in the Middle East. These are the headlines poised to strike fear in people. As a result, they have a tendency to scares off investors.The problem with this notion is that when it comes to investing, our emotions have rarely, if ever, resulted in making the correct move. This is why I try my best to remove my emotions from investment decisions. I do this by basing my views on the health of the market and by basing my decisions on price action.For instance, I am currently bullish on the prospect of the markets and believe that higher index values are likely. This notion.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...