British Fencing Announces Imperium Investments Grant for British Fencer Harrison Nichols

LONDON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

British Fencing has announced that Imperium Investments have awarded British fencer Harrison Nichols a grant to support his training.

Dmitry Leus, founder and CEO of Imperium Investments said: "I am very excited to be able to support a young epee fencer as he prepares to enter the Senior International circuit. To be successful in Senior international competition fencers must dedicate themselves to many aspects and hours of training and development. I am proud to be able to support the next generation of British talent in this way. I wish Harrison the best of luck for the upcoming Senior European Championships."

Harrison Nichols said, 'I am extremely grateful for this funding I have received. This support will allow me to train and compete to the best of my ability and will help me achieve the ambitious goals I have set for myself. The upcoming European Senior Championships is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete and test myself at the highest level in the Senior Circuit. The stress of finding funds to support next season's training has now been greatly alleviated and it will allow me to focus completely at the task at hand. In terms of the future, I look forward to the challenge of breaking into the Senior International Circuit next season.'

Georgina Usher, chief executive office of British Fencing, commented: "Success on the World stage is predicated on a significant amount of hard work and training. This support gives Harrison and his coach the ability to create a realistic long term training plan with the confidence that financial support to follow it is in place. On behalf of British Fencing I would like to thank Imperium Investments and wish Harrison and the rest of the GBR team the best of luck in the upcoming Senior European Championships. As an unfunded performance sport, grants like these are critical to help our athletes as they seek to represent GB at the highest level."

