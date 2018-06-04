The FTSE 250 remained in the green on Monday afternoon, as global trade concerns were shrugged off and European markets surged as political worries around Italy and Spain appeared to ebb. Stobart Group was among the leading risers amid reports of intensifying boardroom conflict, with the firm's ex-chief executive accusing the other directors of defaming him. Andrew Tinkler said last month that he would be voting against the reappointment of chairman Iain Ferguson at the AGM later in June - a ...

