Electronics engineer TT Electronics has acquired Minneapolis-based precision electromagnetic products designer and manufacturer Precision for an initial $23.5m. Precision has customers in the medical, industrial and aerospace and defence markets and is served by around 160 employees in the US and China. TT's acquisition, with an additional $4m to become payable subject to business performance, brings new design, simulation and manufacturing capabilities to the firm in electromagnetics, one of ...

