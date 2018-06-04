Struggling UK retailer House of Fraser on Monday has denied reports it was close to collapse as it sought to finalise a rescue deal. House of Fraser is seeking a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to offload loss-making sites and allow it to restructure its portfolio. Speculation over the weekend suggested the chain's Chinese owners were at loggerheads with lenders. In a statement, the company said the speculation was "inaccurate and unhelpful". House of Fraser has 59 stores in the UK and ...

