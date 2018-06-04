Memoirs and Historical Fiction Stand Out in LibraryBub's Selection for June

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub is a service that helps thousands of librarians to discover bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. It was founded in 2016 by international bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. As a successful indie author, she helps thousands of other authors achieve self-publishing success through her books, newsletters, courses and coaching. LibraryBub works with all major libraries and is the industry's first service connecting indie and small-press authors with libraries.

Its core commitment is to help librarians to select exceptional books from the independent publishing sector.

The June list of outstanding books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been praised both by readers and critics while some have quickly become Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of these books have been recognized with awards within the independent publishing sector. Moreover, these books are already shaping the lives of their readers. Crime writer Val McDermid recalls her upbringing in relative poverty, "While it was very much understood that the way to a better life was through education, books were a luxury we couldn't afford." She then points to what transformed the situation: "When I was 6, we actually moved opposite the central library and that became my home away from home." Librarians can make that kind of difference in people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is eager to support them in that role. "Libraries are hubs for societal and personal development. Lives take entirely new directions because of the impact of libraries and it excites me to know that the books we recommend are part of something so influential and important," she says.

Below is June's selection by category.

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

The Anointed (Book One of the Secret Journals of Adolf Hitler series) by A. G. Mogan ISBN: 978-1976599675

Letters to Emily by Miriam Ilgenfritz ISBN: 978-1940269016

What Lurks Below (Book One of the Hell Holes series) by Donald Firesmith ISBN: 978-1515068075

The Wooden Sword: The Rudius by Edward Easton ISBN: 978-1520629025

Mystery & Thriller

The Gumdrop House Affair (Book Two of the Monk Mysteries series) by Tim McKeever ISBN: 978-1627470308

Headshot by Matthew McAndrew ISBN: 978-0692974506

Silver Hollow (Book One of the Borderlands series) by Jennifer Silverwood ISBN: 978-1718974586

Romance

On the Ropes (prequel to the Windy City Nights series) by Dania Voss ISBN: 978-1773396705

Children

Adventurous Children of the Donner Party by Holly Wilson Bennett ISBN: 978-1533362087

Franky the Finicky Flamingo by Wanda Luthman ISBN: 978-0998195827

Joseph's Journey: When Dad Left and Never Came Back by Christina N. Smith ISBN: 978-0998128115

Not Just a Princess by Ginger Ebbett ISBN: 978-1525511264

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Prince and Me: His #1 Fan - my Minneapolis memories by Andrea Foy ISBN: 978-0692798119

Laura's Children: the hidden story of a Chinese orphanage by Becky Cerling Powers ISBN: 978-0967213453

Unstoppable: it's a choice by Inga Lizdenyte ISBN: 978-1973615149

Business

Predictable Results: how successful companies tackle growth challenges and win by Patrick Thean ISBN: 978-0997825718

Religion & Spirituality

Unleash the Power of Prayer in Your Life: a power that transforms lives by Horace Williams Jr. ISBN: 978-0999759905

Self-Help

Dying on Purpose: how my near-death experience can change your life by H. Richard Steinhoff ISBN: 978-1732285200

The Joy of Recovery: a comprehensive guide to healing from addiction by Michael McGee ISBN: 978-1946928160

Married Men Coming Out: the ultimate guide to becoming the man you were born to be by David Christel ISBN: 978-1495933752

"The results of the LibraryBub promotion are a godsend," says LibraryBub author John McCarrick (#1 bestselling author of The Wizard of Tut Tut Bun). "I greatly appreciate how LibraryBub has worked to advance my name and my book."

Librarians can sign up at http://librarybub.com/ for LibraryBub's regular recommendations of remarkable books.

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact: Alinka Rutkowska,alinka@librarybub.com