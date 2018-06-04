Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 4, 2018, announcing that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-202354, effective May 1, 2015) (the "Corporation Registration Statement") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), registering the offering of, among other securities, Medium-Term Notes, Series M (the "Series M Notes"). BofA Finance LLC and the Corporation have filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-213265, effective November 4, 2016) (the "BofA Finance Registration Statement") under the Securities Act, registering the offering of, among other securities, Medium Term Notes, Series A (the "Series A Notes"). Copies of tax opinions of Sidley Austin LLP, with respect to certain tax matters relating to certain of the Series M Notes and to the Series A Notes, and related consents, have been filed as Exhibits 8.1 and 8.2, respectively, to the Form 8-K.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005970/en/

Contacts:

Bank of America Corporation

Amanda D. Daniel, +1-980-388-5923

North Carolina Certified Paralegal