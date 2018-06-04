

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) said it is investigating the death of a pet dog that died during a layover at Detroit. The dog was traveling from Phoenix to Newark via Detroit.



The eight-year-old Pomeranian, Alejandro, was found dead Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.



'Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro's family to support them however we can. As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn't happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinarian to learn more,' Delta said in a statement.



The Deliagrazie family, owner of Alejandro, is being represented by attorney Evan Oshan.



Oshan has also represented the family of Kokito, the French bulldog that died earlier this year after a United Airlines flight attendant forced the animal to travel in an overhead bin on a three-hour flight from Houston to New York.



Alejandro is the latest dog to die or be lost in a cross-country flight this year. At least four dog deaths have occurred while in the care of U.S. airlines this year.



In March, United Airlines said it was suspending its Petsafe program with immediate effect. PetSafe is United Airlines' specially designed program for transporting animals that are not eligible to travel in the aircraft cabin.



More recently, United Airlines made several changes to its pet travel policy in May and placed restrictions on dozens of dog and cat breeds from its cargo hold.



According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation, 506,994 pets were transported by U.S. airlines in 2017. Of this, 24 pets died, while 15 were injured and one pet was lost. 18 of these deaths were reported by United Airlines, while two deaths were reported by Delta.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX