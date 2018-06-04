Indigo Holdings Plc - Withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market

4 June 2018

Indigo Holdings plc

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Withdrawal from NEX Exchange Growth Market

Indigo Holdings plc (NEX: INGO), the Middle East focused Investment Company that provides investors with exposure to early stage businesses, announces that it has today submitted a request to the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"), that its ordinary shares be withdrawn from trading on NEX, with such withdrawal to take effect as of market close on 3 July 2018 ("Withdrawal").

The Company notes that under the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers, if irrevocable undertakings representing 75 per cent or more of the voting rights to approve a resolution proposing the Withdrawal, NEX may grant a derogation from the requirement to approve a resolution at a general meeting.

The Company has received irrevocable undertakings of approximately 76% per cent of shareholders eligible to vote at a general meeting, that they would vote in favour of any resolution to approve the Withdrawal.

The shareholders who have given these undertakings are as follows:

Shareholder Number of ordinary shares % of Issued Share Capital Turquoise Group 13,333,333 32.13% Ramin Rabii 4,540,226 10.94% Rouzbeh Pirouz 1,330,898 3.21% Celeste Investment Capital 8,308,233 20.02% Sarem Kerman 661,180 1.53% Nicholas Harwood 350,724 0.81% Radman Rabii 2,195,336 5.29% Jhubin Alaghband 603,326 1.39% Kamran Adle 136,910 0.32% Sanam Mahoozi 221,468 0.51%

Effect of the Withdrawal on Shareholders

The principal effect of the Withdrawal is anticipated to be a reduction in the liquidity and marketability of the Ordinary Shares. There would no longer be a formal market mechanism enabling shareholders to trade their ordinary shares on NEX or any other recognised market or trading exchange.

No dealing and settlement arrangements will be in place following the withdrawal from NEX.

Following the Withdrawal, the Company will no longer be required to comply with any of the specific corporate governance requirements for companies admitted to trading on NEX. In addition, Peterhouse Capital Limited will cease to be the Company's NEX Corporate Adviser and the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers will no longer apply to the Company. The Company will, however, remain subject to the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

