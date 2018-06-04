Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Announces Management Change

BALTIMORE, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that James O'Malley, its former European General Counsel, has been appointed Group General Counsel following the concurrent resignation of Azuwuike Ndukwu, who had served as the Group's General Counsel since 2011.

Diarmuid Cummins, CEO of Algeco, commented, "I would like to thank Azuwuike for his dedicated service and significant contributions to our group. As we embark on our next phase of development with a more Europe-centric business, I am happy to welcome James as our new Group General Counsel. James brings a wealth of experience, most importantly as General Counsel of Algeco Europe for the last 5 years."

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 244,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,700 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco

+1 410-933-5921

Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com

