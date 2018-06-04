Enterprise users will have the ability to buy and sell excess computing resources on the proof-of-concept marketplace, being built in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Developed on the principles of the "sharing economy", the marketplace offers a secure, inexpensive, more efficient alternative to regular cloud services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") announces a proof-of-concept ("PoC") for a peer-to-peer ("P2P") decentralized marketplace for cloud services, geared towards enterprise users. The PoC will match users that have excess computing resources with users who require additional computing resources, enabling the latter user to purchase what they need from the former user. This PoC leverages the "sharing economy" model championed by Uber and AirBnB, bringing similar benefits to enterprise computing and its users. It will be built on the Laser network ("Laser"), a blockchain developed by the Company that connects existing blockchain networks to be interoperable, similar to the role that SWIFT plays in banking.

The Company is working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise ("HPE") to execute the PoC - trialling it with existing HPE users, and enabling seamless integration with tools such as OneSphere and Nimble.

Bill Philbin, Hewlett Packard Enterprise SVP and CTO, Hybrid IT, commented "Emerging technology may soon enable users to experiment in the sharing economy. Through a collaboration with HPE, Global Blockchain Technologies Corporation is developing a Proof-of-Concept network. The goal of the POC network is to demonstrate how a user can monetize under-utilized storage assets by supplying them to the network, and how they can migrate existing data to the network with minimal disruption."

Eskander Mirza, Chairman of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Storage Users Group states "We are thrilled to give our members the opportunity to try this ground breaking PoC, it addresses a persisting issue of supply and demand for computing resources that virtually all of the group's members face, and it is clear that when this PoC hits the mainstream enterprise market, everybody will want to use it."

Three key benefits that come from using a blockchain-based solution:

Security: Through Laser's collateral requirement for servicenode operators, "bad actors" are disincentivized from behaving dishonestly, as the collateral can be confiscated. This continuously and sustainably preserves the network's integrity.

Reliability: With a distributed file system, data can be replicated, repatriated, or recovered at any time with no restrictions. Through autonomous tracking of the network, disaster recovery becomes a trivial process - creating a robust and stable network.

Efficiency: As a decentralized approach to networks, blockchain is inherently more efficient than centralized models that often rely on "middleman" intermediaries. By enabling enterprise users to transact resources directly on a P2P basis, this PoC promotes efficiency on many levels.

"This PoC will do for enterprise cloud services what AirBnB did for accommodations," said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. Gouran continued, "With computing resources becoming increasingly in-demand in enterprise organizations, the ability to buy and sell excess capacity will revolutionize enterprise IT."

Combined with the trial with HPE, this PoC will be the foundation of a BLOC project called the Stratus Marketplace ("Stratus"). Once developed, Stratus will be an open-source, Internet-scale P2P storage network that eliminates the risks and inefficiencies of centralized storage methods, liquidates unused capacity, and brings low-cost computing resources to enterprise users. Stratus presently has a targeted release date in late Q3 of 2018.

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO

info@globalblockchain.io

For more information, please contact:

IRTH Communications, LLC

ir@globalblockchain.io

800-689-8089

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of streamlining the current arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space with a view to becoming the first vertically integrated originator and manager of top-tier blockchains and digital currencies. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.