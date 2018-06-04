TOUAX: REFINANCING OF ASSETS

Press Release Paris, 4th June 2018

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

REFINANCING OF ASSETS

Refinancing Container and Railcar lines for US$60 million and €66 million respectively.

Enlarging the banking pool.

Restarting investments in a favourable market context.

Touax announces that it has successfully refinanced asset backed facilities in its Shipping Container and Freight Railcar divisions for a total of €110 million. These transactions will enable existing and future asset portfolios to be refinanced, via Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) respectively. The Group will thus be assured of the investment necessary to restart its activities and achieve growth in a favourable environment.

Railcars Division

On 25 May 2018, signing of an asset backed financing via the Touax Rail Finance and Touax Rail Finance 2 entities, combining a Term Loan of €46 million with a maturity of five years and a RCF of

€18 million over three years. The financing was granted by DVB Bank SE and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, existing lenders to the railcar division. Touax was advised by McCann FitzGerald.

Shipping Containers Division

On 29 May 2018, signing of an asset backed financing via Touax Containers Asset Finance Ltd, combining a Term Loan of US$26 million over four years and a RCF of US$34 million with a maturity of two years. The documentation provides for an accordion option (extension of the line) to support growth.

Financing is provided by ABN Amro Bank N.V., EverBank Commercial Finance and NIBC Bank N.V.. Touax was advised by De Pardieu Brocas Maffei.

"We are very pleased with the renewed confidence of our close asset-financing banks and delighted that new banks are joining us. These financings mark an important step for the Group in supporting its strategic refocusing on the leasing of transport equipment, thus enabling us to meet the needs of our customers throughout the world." Raphaël and Fabrice Walewski, Group directors.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com (http://www.touax.com)

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners ggasparetto@actifin.fr

touax@touax.com

www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00



Touax - Refinancing of assets (http://hugin.info/143600/R/2197180/851591.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: TOUAX via Globenewswire

