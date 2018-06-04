

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting frustration with the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump lashed out in posts on Twitter on Monday.



Trump claimed that he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself and subsequently claimed the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller is unconstitutional.



'As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!'



The tweet from Trump comes after the New York Times published a letter Trump's lawyers sent to Mueller claiming the president has the power to terminate the investigation or even pardon himself of any wrongdoing.



'The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!' Trump claimed in a subsequent tweet.



