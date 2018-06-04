Marijuana News TodayWe've all heard of the black market, but in the marijuana news today, let's take a closer look at an equally pernicious (at least as far as pot stocks are concerned) parallel marketplace: the gray market.The difference between the marijuana gray market and black market is one of degrees. Where the black market is outright illegal, the gray market operates on the fringes of regulation and legality, putting it in an ambiguous middle-zone, and therefore harder to regulate. (Source: "Pot delivery services could be 'cockroaches' of marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...