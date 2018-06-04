Benoit Durteste, chief executive chief investment officer of London-listed asset manager Intermediate Capital Group, disposed of 238,723 ordinary shares in the firm on Monday. Durteste, who has run the firm since July 2017, disposed of the shares at a price of £11.65 each for a total value of £2.78m. ICP's chief finance and operating officer Philip Keller also offloaded 148,783 shares in the firm at a price of £11.65 each for a grand total of £1.73m. The shares were originally vested to the ...

