A joint venture between Land Securities and Sainsbury's sold Selly Oak Shopping Park in Birmingham for £94m to an investment buyer. The Harvest Partnership 50-50% joint venture forward-sold the 190,000 sq ft development, which is 91% pre-let to retailers including Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencer, Nando's and Superdrug, to M&G Real Estate. LandSec and Sainsbury's will each get 50% of the proceeds. This follows the JV's forward-sale of an adjacent student accommodation unit to Unite last September ...

