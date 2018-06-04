E-invoicing specialist Tungsten Corp said it expected annual revenue to rise to a record £33.7m, although growth was behind guidance due mainly to longer sales cycles than expected in the second half of 2018. In a trading statement, the company said it expected to narrow losses on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization to £4.6m from a loss of £11.8m a year earlier. The company said it added two new multinational customers towards the end of the financial year as part of ...

