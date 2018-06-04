Bayer said it would axe the Monsanto name after the $63bn acquisition of the US agri-food company. The deal will see the German chemical and pharmaceutical group create the world's largest producer of seeds and pesticides. The acquisition comes two years after the first attempt to purchase Monsanto. It presented its first offer in May 2016 and reached an agreement with the American company in September of that same year. As of next Thursday, Bayer will become the sole shareholder of Monsanto ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...