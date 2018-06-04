US stocks opened higher on Monday with traders seemingly brushing off ongoing global trade tensions. As of 1510 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.76% to 24,821.98, while the S&P 500 had added 0.40% to 2,745.68 and the Nasdaq had climbed 0.23% to 7,571.34. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "Climbing 200 points, the Dow crossed 24800 for the first time in a week, despite little improvement in the things - namely Trump slapping tariffs on metals imports from the ...

