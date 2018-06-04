sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,514 Euro		-0,242
-1,64 %
WKN: A2DJV6 ISIN: IT0005239360 Ticker-Symbol: CRIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
General Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNICREDIT SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,528
14,609
18:42
14,556
14,592
18:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOCIETE GENERALE SA
SOCIETE GENERALE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOCIETE GENERALE SA37,795+0,71 %
UNICREDIT SPA14,514-1,64 %