The boss of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, is working on the idea of merging with France's Société Générale, according to the Financial Times. Shares in both entities rose on Monday due to the speculation created around the merger. UniCredit shares rose as much as 4% before falling while SocGen's early gains of 3% more than halved by the afternoon. Negotiations on the potential merger, sparked by UniCredit chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier, are at an early stage and could be delayed by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...