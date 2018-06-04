Technavio market research analysts forecast the global tactile printing market to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The integration of audio-tactile information in tactile printing technology is one of the key trends being witnessed in the global tactile printing market. With rapid evolving technologies, the vendors are continuously making efforts to upgrade the existing tactile printing technology to stay competitive in the market. This has given rise to the audio-tactile technology, which can be integrated with tactile printing.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing job opportunities for visually impaired individuals as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global tactile printing market:

Global tactile printing market: Growing job opportunities for visually impaired individuals

Presently, marketing, business management and administration, human services, health science, and agriculture sectors are extensively employing a large population of visually impaired individuals. A few of the other fields that employ visually impaired individuals include the non-profit organizations, local, state, and federal governments, and self-employment as entrepreneurs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forresearch on human machine interface, "Employers, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises routinely follow equal employment opportunity practices and have diversity and disability accommodation processes in place. Additionally, in developed countries such as the US, individuals with visual impairments also have access to vocal rehabilitation training programs, services, and resources that can prepare them for employment opportunities as well as increase their success in workplaces."

Global tactile printing market: Americas tops the market

This market research report segments the global tactile printing market into the following applications (books and maps) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the books segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. However, the maps segment is expected to project higher growth during the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global tactile printing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. During the forecast period, APAC will post higher growth when compared with the other two regions.

