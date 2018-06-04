EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Allegiant Travel Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 - ALGT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018/ The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant") (NASDAQ: ALGT) between June 8, 2015 and April 13, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/allegiant-travel-company?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allegiant lacked adequate systems to ensure its aircraft were being properly maintained; (2) consequently, Allegiant was not operating responsibly and ethically, and providing safe working conditions for its employees; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 13, 2018, shares of Allegiant fell after news outlets reported the Company would be featured on 60 Minutes as part of an investigation of the Company's safety and maintenance record. Then on April 15, 2018, CBS aired the report, addressing aircraft safety and maintenance issues at Allegiant. Following this news, shares of Allegiant fell from a close of $165.25 on April 12, 2018, to a close of $146.40 per share on April 16, 2018.

If you suffered a loss in Allegiant you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

