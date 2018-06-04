Strategy Analytics publishes the OECD Fixed Broadband Price Benchmarking Service which demonstrates the ongoing shift towards Bundled services

The bundled offerings in the OECD Fixed Broadband Price Benchmarking Service have increased steadily over the past few years and by 2014 there were as many bundled as single services within the benchmarking system. In the latest update 115 out of 128 providers' offer bundled services.

To address bundle pricing in a more detailed and complete way, Strategy Analytics has developed a service specifically aimed at bundled service pricing Teligen Bundle Benchmarking service. This new service offers a comprehensive extension to the bundled service pricing from OECD Fixed Broadband Price Benchmarking.

Providers are pushing customers towards taking up bundled services for a variety of reasons, such as increased revenues for multiple services, and improved customer retention/less churn. From the customer perspective, there is often a clear cost benefit, as taking up more than one service will include a discount to services taken individually. Another possible benefit can be the inclusion of 'extras' such as call packages, extra TV channels or additional mobile data accompanying the fixed broadband service.

Jóhanna Helgadóttir, Senior Consultant in Teligen, said, 'Teligen's new Bundle Benchmarking service is a hugely important addition to our portfolio of services, and provides an important extension to the OECD Fixed Broadband Price Benchmarking service. It is a response to the trend towards bundled services and to our customers' need for a high quality, detailed and accessible system to compare/analyse bundled pricing.'

Josie Sephton, Director of the Teligen, added, 'Bundled services are a real win-win, helping providers to reduce churn and increase ARPU, while at the same time delivering substantial cost savings to consumers.'

