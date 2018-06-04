

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Monday, but pared its gains in early trade and slid further in the afternoon. Despite the pullback, the market managed to hold onto a small increase.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.18 percent Monday and finished at 8,634.42. The Swiss Leader Index gained 0.40 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.25 percent.



Richemont gained 0.78 percent. The luxury goods group said that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lancel, a French luxury leather goods company, to Piquadro S.p.A., an Italian leather goods group.



Index heavyweight Novartis finished unchanged after announcing positive results from the third Phase III trial of Kisqali.



Roche dropped 0.8 percent after it released study results over the weekend in the treatment of lung cancer and breast cancer that failed to impress.



Shares of Nestle ended the day with a gain of 0.4 percent.



Bank stocks were among the best performers at the start of the new trading week. Julius Baer led the way, with an increase of 1.5 percent. UBS climbed 1 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.8 percent.



Swisscom was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.2 percent.



