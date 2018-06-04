Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT), specialist in identifying and producing rare biomolecules, announces the recent launch of the new active ingredient EQUIBIOME by SEPPIC, an Air Liquide Healthcare company, during In-Cosmetics Global 2018.

EQUIBIOME is the result of many years of exclusive research collaboration between Plant Advanced Technologies PAT and SEPPIC. This active commercialized by SEPPIC upon its dedicated brand for cosmetic active ethic ingredients named wesourceTM, is an ingredient that restores the harmony of reactive skin by balancing skin microbiota.

Sourced at the core of the roots of Great Burdock, Arctium lappa, with a non-destructive process PAT plant milking using aeroponic culture and root optimization, EQUIBIOME offers a unique composition with higher content of rare metabolites than classical root extracts.

EQUIBIOME comes in addition to the other cosmetic ingredients exclusive or in collection already launched and obtained from PAT's research and production greenhouses. This should provide new sales prospects in cosmetics.

All about PAT on plantadvanced.com

About PAT

After almost 20 years of experience, PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT's patented technology PAT plant milking. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT's exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking and Target Binding).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

About SEPPIC

A subsidiary of the Air Liquide group in the Healthcare business, Seppic creates and markets a wide range of specialty ingredients for health and beauty. Present in 100 countries through its subsidiaries and its network of distributors, Seppic employs 700 people worldwide, including 100 employees dedicated to innovation. The brand wesourceTM,was launched in 2018 and offer actives with proven efficacy and technologies focused on sustainable innovation.

www.seppic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005961/en/

Contacts:

Plant Advanced Technologies

Investor Relations

Louis-Nicolas VALLAS, Tel.: +33 (0)3 83 94 03 42

invest@plantadvanced.com

or

Press Relations

Anaïs GAVOILLE, Tel.: +33 (0)3 72 39 06 88

communication@plantadvanced.com

or

Financial Communication

Solène KENNIS /Jérôme GACOIN, Tel.: +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68

skennis@aelium.fr