

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A political thriller that former President Bill Clinton has co-written with bestselling novelist James Patterson, drawing on his time in the White House, is set to be published Monday. Priced at $17.99, the 400 page book is published by Penguin Books.



'The President is Missing' is the first novel 'informed by insider details that only a President can know,' according to the publishers.



This is the first time a former American President has written a thriller, but it isn't the first work of fiction by a US. President. In 2003, Jimmy Carter published a novel about the Revolutionary War, titled 'The Hornet's Nest.'



'The President is Missing' is the story of a sitting President who disappears during an international crisis. What follows is the most dangerous, dramatic three days in American history.



As the novel opens, a threat looms. Enemies are planning an attack of unprecedented scale on America. Uncertainty and fear grip Washington. There are whispers of a cyberterror and espionage and a traitor in the cabinet. The President himself becomes a suspect, and then goes missing.



Thriller master James Patterson has sold over 375 million books worldwide, whereas Clinton, who is a fan of Patterson's work, has written four non-fiction books.



Bill Clinton, who was President for two terms, was able to draw on his experience to help shape the story. As Clinton says, 'every once in a while, as we were writing or discussing a particular twist, I'd suggest something that Jim thought was a bit far-fetched. And I could see why he'd think so, but I'd tell him: 'knowing what I know, Jim, this could actually happen.'



Patterson describes the novel as 'full of twists and turns - kind of like being President.'



Clinton's novel will be adapted for television screens, and broadcast next year. Cable giant Showtime acquired the rights.



