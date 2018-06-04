CBDReVu.com: CBD Oil Brand Featuring High-Potency CBD Oil And Softgels Elevated To Best Value Status

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / A high-potency liquid CBD oil and a high-potency CBD Softgel product from a well known brand have both been elevated to best value status on a popular CBD news and review portal see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/.

Consumers are getting inundated with hype about which brands produce the best CBD oil from a large number of companies so sorting out the good from the not so good is not easy for consumers. But, there is a number of basic buying tips, as well as a number of things to avoid when shopping for CBD that can help consumers sift through the many product options and this is the type of information available on CBDRevu.

CBD comes in a number of different forms including oils, capsules, and gummies. In addition, the substance is increasing being added to a variety of products including cosmetic creams and other products. CBD oil is usually extracted from the flowers, leaves and stalks of the industrial hemp plant and is the compound in cannabis that does not produce and psychoactive effect.

According to CBDReVu.com the current retail market for CBD oil products is exploding and growing rapidly. Some industry analysts say the cannabidiol market may grow to a $2.1 billion in consumer retail sales by 2020, which would be a 700% increase from 2016. Just as recently as 2015, sales of CBD from industrial hemp were about $90 million. There was an additional $112 million in sales from cannabis-sourced CBD sold mostly in dispensaries, bringing total CBD sales to over $200 million in that year.

Brands currently profiles on CBDReVu include names such as CBDPure, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte's Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD products, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising supported informational website featuring brand profiles of popular pure CBD offerings.

SOURCE: CBDReVu