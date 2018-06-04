Stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons Group announced on Monday that non-executive director Graham Elliott Shircore has been appointed as its chief executive. Shircore joined the AIM traded collectibles firm in March as a result of financial restructuring, and will now be responsible for delivering the company's overall strategy and direction. Harry Wilson, chairman of Stanley Gibbons, said: "I am delighted that Graham will be leading the group in the next phase of its development. His appointment and ...

