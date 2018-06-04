Stocks were mostly higher at the start of the week, amid upbeat comments from some pundits regarding the staying power of the current bull market for stocks. That was despite the heavy news-flow at the weekend around the simmering trade tensions between the US and China, although some analysts were focusing instead on what positives were to be had, such as headlines that a 12 June summit between North Korea and the US was set to go ahead. Nevertheless, analysts were playing it cautious when it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...