

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines has reportedly warned airline passengers that it might increase air ticket prices if oil prices remain high.



According to a report in Reuters, oil prices have risen around 50 percent from last year and reached $70 per gallon in May for the first time since 2014. The continuing increase in oil prices have been putting pressure on airlines' bottom line.



'If it becomes clear this is the new normal you would see over time less capacity and growth in the industry and therefore higher prices, but I don't think that's going to happen in the near term,' CEO Doug Parker told reporters on the sidelines of the annual IATA meeting of airline executives in Sydney, according to the report.



Oil prices had surged after President Trump's announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from Iran nuclear deal in May.



