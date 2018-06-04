

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Monday, as traders continued to assess Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report.



The unemployment rate dropped to an astounding 3.8% and the economy generated 223,000 new jobs in May, the goverment said Friday.



That cements expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its June meeting.



It also boosts the possibility that the Fed will raise rates a total of four times in 2018.



With the dollar strengthening, gold was down $2 to $1297.90/oz.



The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing factory orders pulled back by more than expected in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 0.8 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in March.



