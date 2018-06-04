Tuesday is the day for services purchasing managers' index reports, with the UK joined by China, a host of eurozone economies and the US, while the latest round of Brexit talks will kick off in Brussels. The UK Markit/CIPS services PMI for May is scheduled to be published at 0930 BST, with market expecting a slight pick-up to 53.0 from 52.8 in April. Both May's manufacturing and construction PMIs have slightly exceeded estimates. Pantheon Macroeconomics forecast a services jump to 54.0, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...