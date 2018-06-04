

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar got off to a weak start against its major rivals Monday, but has since recovered some lost ground. The buck is currently turning in a mixed performance, but remains little changed overall.



There has been little market moving news at the start of the new trading week. Political tensions continue to relax in Italy and Spain and things remain rather quiet on the economic front.



After reporting a sharp increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing factory orders pulled back by more than expected in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 0.8 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in March. Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.6 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar dropped to an early low of $1.1744 against the Euro Monday, but has since bounced back to around $1.17.



Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in June largely reflecting political uncertainties in Italy, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday. The investor confidence index slid to 9.3 in June from 19.2 in May. This was the lowest score since October 2016 and below the expected level of 19.0.



Eurozone producer prices climbed at a slightly slower pace in April, Eurostat reported Monday. Producer price inflation came in at 2 percent in April versus 2.1 percent in March. Prices were forecast to increase 2.4 percent.



The buck slid to a low of $1.3398 against the pound sterling Monday morning, but has since rebounded to around $1.3325.



UK construction activity logged a moderate growth in May with the pace of expansion matching that seen in April, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Monday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index held steady at 52.5 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion. Economists had forecast the index to drop to 51.8.



The greenback dipped to an early low of Y109.366 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since risen to around Y109.700.



The monetary base in Japan was up 8.1 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday, coming in at 492.969 trillion yen. That follows the 7.8 percent increase in April



