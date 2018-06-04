Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTC Pink: ACKRF) ("American Creek") today announced that Treaty Creek JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has released an update on the Copper Belle preliminary resource estimate progress at the Treaty Creek project located in the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia. Tudor has announced that another 8 to 16 holes to depths of greater than 700 m are recommended in order to publish a preliminary resource estimate.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold (the operator), commented: "Our first priority now is to complete the work for our resource estimate followed by drilling other exciting targets confirmed by Simcoe Geoscience. The geophysical survey that combined acquired data from magnetotellurics (MT), magnetometer (Mag) and electromagnetic (EM) surveys has provided Tudor with several high priority anomalous drill targets. We expect that this summer's drill program will be very busy."





Figure 1: Copper Belle 3D Image

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/35010_a1528136173564_72.jpg

In Figure 1 above, you can clearly see that the north end face of Copper Belle (right) is cut-off demonstrating a continuation of the mineralized zone to the north. When looking at Figure 2 below, the Copper Belle anomaly also shows a strong continuation of mineralized structure that is open to the north, west and to depth. This was verified in the 2017 drill results and supports Tudor's priority focus for 2018 drilling on the Copper Belle extensions. The Konkin Zone anomaly is a high priority exploratory drill target that previously generated 870 g/t Au over a 1.2m channel sample.





Figure 2: Treaty Creek Anomalies

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/35010_a1528136173908_32.jpg

In Figure 3 below, an intense anomaly has been identified adjacent to the RR Zone and GR2 Zones and represents another high priority exploration drill target. The GR2 assays from 2017 indicated a high grade strata-vein feeder system adjacent to this large anomaly. A feeder system that Tudor suggests will continue into the anomaly.





Figure 3: GR2 & RR Zone Magnetotelluric Hot Spot

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/35010_a1528136174267_83.jpg

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek, stated: "As the correlation between the drilling and the geophysical work is now becoming clearer, and new targets emerge, the potential of Treaty Creek continues to impress. We very much look forward to Tudor advancing the Copper Belle resource estimate as well as expanding the drill program to other high priority targets."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the analytical information in this new release is James A. McCrea, P.Geo, for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of the disclosure contained in this news release.

Background on the Treaty Creek Project

The Treaty Creek Project is situated immediately north of Seabridge Gold's KSM property located in BC's Golden Triangle along the Sulphurets and Brucejack fault systems that continue northward into the Treaty Creek property.

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

A summary of the Treaty Creek Project can be viewed here:

http://www.americancreek.com/images/pdf/Treaty_Creek_Joint_Venture_Project.pdf

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three gold/silver properties in the heart of the Golden Triangle; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor, as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.