

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to fall sharply Monday, marking the lowest finish in about two months.



A stronger dollar and rumors that OPEC will exit its supply quota plan have driven oil prices into the ground over the past week or so.



Also, the U.S. shale oil book is in full force, as noted by Baker Hughes in its weekly oil rig numbers. The U.S. oil rig count has surged to multi-year highs.



July WTI oil was down $1.06, or 1.6%, to settle at $64.75/bbl. That's the lowest since April 9.



The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing factory orders pulled back by more than expected in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 0.8 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in March.



