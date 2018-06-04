BK Technologies, Inc.: BK Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / BK Technologies, Inc. (BKTI) (f/k/a RELM Wireless Corporation (NYSE American: RWC)), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on July 16, 2018 to shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on July 2, 2018.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our ninth consecutive quarterly dividend. The capital return program also includes stock repurchases. We believe the Company has ample working capital to sustain the program while funding our development, growth and investment objectives."

About BK Technologies, Inc.

As an American manufacturer for over 70 years, the Company is deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. Advances include a broad new line of leading digital two-way radios compliant with APCO Project 25 specifications. The Company's products are manufactured and distributed worldwide under BK Radio and RELM brand names. The Company maintains its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida and can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

