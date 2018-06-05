

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see Q1 numbers for current account and May results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$9.9 billion following the A$14.0 billion shortfall in the three months prior. The service index had a score of 55.2 in April.



China will see May numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in April, their scores were 52.9 and 52.3, respectively.



Japan will release April numbers for household spending and also see May results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei.



Household spending is tipped to advance 0.8 percent on year after sliding 0.7 percent in March. The services PMI score in April was 52.5, while the composite came in at 53.1.



Malaysia will provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth 69.8 billion ringgit, while exports were at 84.5 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 14.7 billion ringgit.



South Korea will release April numbers for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $5.18 billion.



The Philippines will provide May inflation figures and Q1 data for unemployment. In April, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 5.3 percent in Q4.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see May results for their Business PMIs from Nikkei; in April, their scores were 49.1 and 55.6, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX