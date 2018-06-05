

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 2.8 percent on year in May, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.



That beat expectations for an increase of 1 percent following the 4.2 percent contraction in April.



In the three months to May, food sales added 2.0 percent and non-food sales fell 4.1 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Total sales climbed 4.1 percent on year in May.



'The FA Cup Final and Royal Wedding may have got the nation in the mood for celebration but the day itself was a distraction for shoppers as they stayed at home to watch the festivities,' BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.



