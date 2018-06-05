

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 294,439 yen.



That was well shy of forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in March.



Individually, spending was down on food, fuel, clothing and recreation - while it was higher for furniture, housing and education.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 495,370 yen, up 4.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX