TYAN Exhibits AMD EPYC Processor-Based Storage and HPC Server Platforms at Computex 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, is introducing a full line of storage and HPC server platforms based on AMD EPYC processor that are targeted at datacenter markets at Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 5-9.

"Today's data-driven business is reshaping the world and has brought data center efficiency to the spotlight," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "TYAN's AMD EPYC-based server platforms can help accelerate big data and in-memory database applications that require large memory sizes, high memory bandwidth, and high-bandwidth I/O to manage and analyze massive amounts of unstructured data."

Single-Socket Storage Platforms to Deliver High-Performance Feature to Datacenters

TYAN maximizes the single socket AMD EPYC's value to develop a wide range of single-socket server systems that can deliver dual socket features and performance. Both the Transport SX TN70A-B8026 and Transport SX TN70E-B8026 are designed for software defined storage, content distribution, and enterprise workloads in a 2U form factor. The TN70A-B8026 spans four different storage options: 24 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 2 NVMe M.2 drives for all-flash storage applications, 16 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 8 SATA drives, 8 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 16 SATA bays for tiered storage, and 24 hot-swap 2.5" SATA drives for general purpose storage. The TN70E-B8026 supports 12 3.5" hot-swap SATA drives and 4 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives for high capacity hybrid storage.

For cost-effective storage applications, TYAN's Transport SX GT62F-B8026 features 10 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drives and 2 NVMe M.2 drives and is designed for extremely high speed data streaming applications, supporting up to 300Gb/s of Ethernet and balanced 300Gb/s to the SSDs. More general purpose applications can utilize 10 2.5" hot-swap SATA drives, making it ideal for enterprise applications, data center deployment, virtualization, software defined storage, and general purpose server workloads.

High Performance Computing to Address Most Demanding HPC and AI applications

The Transport HX GA88-B8021 features support for up to six GPU cards within a 1U chassis and is the highest GPU density server available on the market. The platform takes full advantage of the AMD EPYC architecture by allowing maximum GPU deployment without the use of PCIe switching. The GA88-B8021 offers an additional PCIe x16 slot for accommodating a high-speed networking adapter with bandwidth up to 100Gb/s such as EDR InfiniBand or 100 Gigabit Ethernet. It is ideal for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep neural network training and inferencing workloads.

For the most demanding workloads, TYAN's Transport HX TN76A-B8242 leverages major advancements of AMD EPYC dual socket in compute, memory, I/O and security capabilities to deliver excellent performance. The system supports for up to 32 DIMMs and 26 2.5" hot-swap SATA drives for HPC and virtualization applications.