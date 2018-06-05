10th Asia Sustainable Oil Palm Summit in Bali Draws Major Palm Oil Producers, End Users, Traders

BALI, Indonesia, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CMT hosts its 10th Asia Sustainable Oil Palm Summit in Bali on 30-31 July, 2018. Key focus this year is on finding new markets, integrating the huge smallholder community while meeting sustainability targets amid trade bans, politics, volatile prices and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698403/10th_Asia_Sustainable_Oil_Palm_Summit.jpg

Key players from Malaysia, Indonesia and global plantations, processing and end users of palm oil are heading to Bali this July to join Centre for Management Technology's (CMT) 10th Asia Sustainable Oil Palm Summit. Among key presenters are -- Fadhil Hasan, Corporate Affairs Director in Asian Agri and Joseph Tek Choon Yee, MD of IJM Plantations each delivering paper on 'Partnership with smallholders to improve efficiency' and 'Stakeholder engagement - Key to sustainability and innovations in the palm oil sector' respectively.

Ali Muhammad Lakdawala, Vertical Head - Oil & Fats Procurement from ITC, a major palm oil end user, delves on 'Palm path in 2018-19: Will it be more politicized' highlighting current affairs, crude oil, forex, palm fundamentals along with other oilseeds and price outlook.

Ganoderma that infects palm species is discussed in a session on 'Overcoming the Ganoderma Threat with Biotech Solutions' by ACGT while 'Digitalizing & transforming oil palm plantation management to increase yield and improve field monitoring' is presented by ABS Innovations.

Zooming in on new markets for palm oil are Westbury Group with paper describing 'Pakistan's insatiable appetite for palm oil & opportunities in processing and storage facilities' as well as United Flowers for Vegetables Oils Co. outlining the 'Edible oil market in the Middle East & growing importance of palm oil'. Additional insights are provided by Felda Palm Industries' session on 'World's first palm-based commercial scale bio-compressed natural gas plant' and All Cosmos Industries' presentation on 'Bio Fertilizer from oil palm biomass -- recent trials & successes'.

Indonesian Palm Oil Smallholder's Association (APKASINDO) and Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) join the summit with presentations on 'Realizing the oil palm rejuvenation program in Riau & challenges faced' and 'Recent Developments in tackling 3-MCPD & Glycidol food safety issues in palm oil' respectively.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also features insightful sessions on:

Intensifying domestic biodiesel consumption & expanding usage to the mining sector - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR)

Protecting Indonesia's peat ecosystem -- Katingan Mentaya project -- PT. Rimba Makmur Utama

peat ecosystem -- Katingan Mentaya project -- PT. Rimba Makmur Utama Unfolding the landscape approach in Ketapang, West Kalimantan -- Aidenvironment Asia

-- Aidenvironment Asia Recent trials & successes with Felda's 3 Way Cross in close density planting -- Felda Global Ventures Research & Development

New developments in pre-nursery seed testing - Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)

Developments in innovative financing schemes for smallholders - Financial Access Consulting Services

For more information, please visit the event website.

CONTACT:

Ms. Huiyan

huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg

+65 6346 9113