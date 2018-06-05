D-Link Wins Computex d&i Award 2018

The DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Camera receives the reputable Computex d&i award

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International networking company D-Link Corporation today announced that the DCS-1820LM 4G LTE Camera received the esteemed Computex d&i award. The DCS-1820LM is also a recent winner of the 2018 CES Innovations Award and iF Design Award.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700464/Computex1820.jpg

The Computex d&i awards 2018, implemented by iF Design, recognizes interesting, innovative, and unique designs. The jury comprised of six international design experts selected a total of 66 winning entries out of 212 entries submitted from 10 countries.



The DCS-1820LM will be showcased at the Computex d&i awards pavilion at Computex Taipei, which runs from June 5th - June 9th, 2018 at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

D-Link and D-Link logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016. D-Link. All Rights Reserved