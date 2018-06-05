

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 175 points or 5.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,090-point plateau and it's tipped to climb higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat following last week's better than expected employment data from the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and insurance companies, while the oil stocks were mixed.



For the day, the index collected 16.05 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,091.19 after trading between 3,076.99 and 3,098.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 1.63 points or 0.09 percent to end at 1,747.96.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.80 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.06 percent, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.67 percent, China Minsheng collected 0.13 percent, Bank of Communications picked up 0.67 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 1.27 percent, China Life spiked 1.79 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 3.07 percent, PetroChina shed 0.50 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.71 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher Monday and stayed that way throughout the session, allowing the NASDAQ to hit a new record closing high.



The Dow added 178.48 points or 0.72 percent to 24,813.69, the NASDAQ climbed 52.13 points or 0.69 percent to 7,606.46 and the S&P 500 rose 12.25 points or 0.45 percent to 2,746.87.



The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to react positively to Friday's better than expected employment data that saw the jobless rate sink to an 18-year low 3.8 percent.



Also, the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected pullback in factory orders in April.



Crude oil prices continued to fall sharply Monday, marking the lowest finish in about two months. A stronger dollar and rumors that OPEC will exit its supply quota plan have driven oil prices into the ground over the past week or so. July WTI oil was down $1.06 or 1.6 percent to $64.75/bbl. That's the lowest since April 9.



Closer to home, China will see May numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in April, their scores were 52.9 and 52.3, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX