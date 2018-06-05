Tickmill Group: Continued Growth Underlined by Global Expansion in 2017

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tickmill Group announced strong consolidated financial results for 2017, a year which was marked by solid business growth and further geographical expansion into new markets. The financial metrics posted in the past year showed continued progress across key performance metrics.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623527/Tickmill_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699881/Tickmill_Infographic.jpg )

Tickmill Group's Business Metrics for 2017

Consolidated net profit rose from $7.29 million in 2016 to $14.81 million in 2017 , representing an increase of 103% .

rose from in 2016 to , representing an . Net trading revenue amounted to $38.96 million , marking an increase of 82% compared to the previous year.

amounted to marking an compared to the previous year. Total trading volume came in at $745 billion notional value, easily surpassing the projected $600 -650 billion range. In November 2017 , Tickmill Group recorded its highest monthly trading volume of $79 billion when its clients placed a record 4.25 million trades. Taking a full-year perspective, the clients of Tickmill Group placed 42.58 million trades in total which also signals a new record for the Company.

Growth Projections for the Year Ahead

Tickmill had a powerful start to 2018, posting a record monthly trading volume of $110.6 billionin January followed by triple-digit figures in February and March.

In 2018, the company projects to reach a $1200-1300 billion full-year trading volume on the basis of organic growth in its key markets in Southeast Asia, South America, the MENA region and Europe.

Duncan Anderson, CEO of Tickmill UK Ltd, commented: "Tickmill was nimble enough to deliver record revenues and profits in the past year, despite the many regulatory changes and increased competition in the financial landscape. Our global presence, excellent trading conditions and robust trading technology has made Tickmill a strong brand and a go-to-broker for some of the most sophisticated retail and professional traders."

Mr Anderson, added: "At Tickmill we have always had a long-term perspective in everything we do, which makes us excited about the future of the brokerage industry."

Illimar Mattus, CFO of Tickmill Ltd, highlighted: "Despite markets experiencing extended periods of low volatility in 2017, Tickmill Group was able to deliver strong financial results for the year. We increased our profitability twofold and revenues by 82%. Our strong net capital base of $27.94 million at the end of 2017 will allow us to invest in new products and technologies to deliver more value to our global client base."

Commenting on the Group's growth strategy, Mr Mattus stated: "Having successfully completed the acquisition of Vipro Markets Ltd in 2017, we will continue looking for meaningful acquisition opportunities in 2018 to increase our market share and improve our overall efficiency. Building on last year's positive results, we renew our focus on the core principles that underpin our success: providing cost-effective solutions, strengthening our competitive advantages, and diversifying our business."

About Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority, offering first-class trading products with competitive conditions and ultra-fast execution.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tickmill.com

Trading CFDs can involve losses that exceed the initial investment.